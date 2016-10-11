Rob Zombie cleared air with John Carpenter in ‘one second’

Rob Zombie has confirmed that he and veteran filmmaker John Carpenter settled their differences quickly following a public war of words.

Zombie directed a remake of Carpenter’s 1978 horror movie Halloween in 2007, with the former White Zombie man claiming that the director was “very cold” towards him in documentary Halloween: The Inside Story.

That led Carpenter to call Zombie a “piece of shit” during an interview with film students. But last month, Carpenter reported the pair had buried the hatchet – a move Zombie has also now confirmed.

The singer tells Indie Wire: “It ended so quickly. Basically, I saw something online, and he was obviously upset about something I said. But I wasn’t sure what it was, because I love John. I’ve got nothing bad to say about him.

“I was like, ‘Oh my God – what could I have possibly said? How did it get misconstrued? What was it?’ I didn’t know. So I immediately called him up, we talked for literally one minute, and by the end of it, it was all good.

“It was just some misunderstanding and I said, ‘That’s not it at all John, I don’t know how it came across that way, but this is how I feel about that.’ He was like, ‘Okay, great, no problem, Rob, let’s just put it behind us.’ It was over in one second.”

Zombie’s latest film 31 is currently out across Europe, with a US release date of October 21. And Zombie reveals that he has something completely different up his sleeve for a future project.

He adds: “The project that’s been percolating for a long time is the Groucho Marx project – and that script is finished. I didn’t write it, but the script is finished. I just got it last week.

“I’m gonna start going out to actors and people, so that should be the next movie. Something else could pop up before then, but as of right now that is what’s gearing up to be the next movie.”

Zombie has a handful of live dates scheduled in Europe over the coming weeks.

Oct 14: Berlin Huxley’s, Germany

Oct 16: Paris Le Trianon, France

Oct 17: London O2 Forum, UK

