Rob Zombie shares first trailer for new horror flick 3 From Hell

Rob Zombie has released the first trailer for his upcoming horror flick 3 From Hell.

The film is the third and final part of Zombie’s trilogy that began with House Of 1000 Corpses in 2001 and continued with the 2004 movie The Devil’s Rejects.

Zombie has uploaded the clip to his Instagram account with the caption: "Finally it's here! Your first official look at 3 From Hell! Please feel free to share it with everyone!”

The vocalist and filmmaker checked in back in January to say that work on the film was almost complete and reported it was “fucking awesome.”

Zombie shared four stills from 3 From Hell in May 2018, with the movie featuring his wife Sheri Moon Zombie, Bill Moseley, Richard Brake, Danny Trejo, Emilio Rivera, Jeff Daniel Phillips and Sid Haig.

It’ll be released later this year on a date still to be confirmed.

Zombie has also completed work on his new album – the follow-up to 2016’s The Electric Warlock Acid Witch Satanic Orgy Celebration Dispenser – which is also expected to launch in the near future.

Meanwhile, Zombie and Marilyn Manson will head out on the road together this summer on the Twins Of Evil: Hell Never Dies North American tour.

Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson: The Twins Of Evil: Hell Never Dies tour

Jul 09: Baltimore Royal Farms Arena, MD

Jul 10: Allentown PPL Center, PA

Jul 12: Huntington Big Sandy Superstore Arena, WV

Jul 13: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Jul 14: Evansville Ford Center, IN

Jul 16: Rockford BMO Harris Bank Center, IL

Jul 17: Bonner Springs Providence Medical Center Amphitheater, KS

Jul 21: Council Bluffs WestFair Amphitheatre, IA

Jul 23: Sioux Falls Denny Sanford Premier Center, SD

Jul 24: Bismarck Event Center, ND

Jul 25: Billings Rimrock Auto Arena, MT

Aug 04: Vancouver Rogers Arena, BC

Aug 06: Saskatoon SaskTel Center, SK

Aug 07: Winnipeg Bell MTS Place, MB

Aug 09: Fargo Fargodome, ND

Aug 10: Cedar Rapids US Cellular Center, IA

Aug 11: Fort Wayne Allen County Coliseum, IN

Aug 13: Grand Rapids Van Andel Arena, MI

Aug 14: London Budweiser Gardens, ON

Aug 16: Ottawa Richcraft Live at Canadian Tire Centre, ON

Aug 17: Quebec Videotron Centre, QC

Aug 18: Gilford Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion, NH