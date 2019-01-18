Rob Zombie clears up 3 From Hell confusion

Rob Zombie has issued a short statement to clarify his quotes earlier this week suggesting that he had finished working on his new film 3 From Hell.

Zombie uploaded pictures of himself on the sets of his three films, saying: “It took awhile to complete the trilogy but we did it.

“Top pic is shooting House of 1000 Corpses in 2001 - shooting The Devil's Rejects in 2004 and finally shooting 3 From Hell in 2018. Quite a fucking journey to say the least.”

But it appears that work on the final part of the trilogy is still going on, with Zombie uploading a video to Instagram with the caption: “So folks seem confused by my post saying I completed my Rejects trilogy.

“I said the trilogy is complete but the movie 3 From Hell is not finished yet. Still got a couple months of work left. It's getting there and it is fucking awesome.”

Zombie shared four stills from 3 From Hell in May 2018, with the movie said to feature his wife Sheri Moon Zombie, Bill Moseley, Richard Brake, Danny Trejo, Emilio Rivera, Jeff Daniel Phillips and Sid Haig.

Release details will be revealed in due course.

Zombie completed work on his new album – the follow-up to 2016’s The Electric Warlock Acid Witch Satanic Orgy Celebration Dispenser – last year, and it's expected to be released in the near future.