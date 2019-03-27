Rob Zombie wants YOU to choose a track for him and Marilyn Manson to cover

Last summer, Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson celebrated their Twins Of Evil North American tour by covering Beatles classic Helter Skelter.

The pair decided to collaborate so they could join each other onstage and perform the track during the co-headlining run.

And, with Zombie and Manson preparing to head out on the road together once again, Zombie has called on fans to help choose a track for them to cover this year.

He says: “We did Helter Skelter. We are looking for some good ideas for another possible collaboration. I know I will get lots of goofy responses but I am seriously looking for a good idea.”

Some of the ideas thrown his way so far include Pink Floyd’s Wish You Were Here, Led Zeppelin’s Stairway To Heaven, Radiohead’s Creep, Motley Crue’s Shout At The Devil, and Paint It Black by the Rolling Stones.

Whatever they decide to choose, the results are sure to be something pretty special. Watch this space.

The Twins Of Evil: Hell Never Dies tour will get under way in Baltimore on July 9. Find a full list of dates below.

Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson: The Twins Of Evil: Hell Never Dies tour

Jul 09: Baltimore Royal Farms Arena, MD

Jul 10: Allentown PPL Center, PA

Jul 12: Huntington Big Sandy Superstore Arena, WV

Jul 13: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Jul 14: Evansville Ford Center, IN

Jul 16: Rockford BMO Harris Bank Center, IL

Jul 17: Bonner Springs Providence Medical Center Amphitheater, KS

Jul 21: Council Bluffs WestFair Amphitheatre, IA

Jul 23: Sioux Falls Denny Sanford Premier Center, SD

Jul 24: Bismarck Event Center, ND

Jul 25: Billings Rimrock Auto Arena, MT

Aug 04: Vancouver Rogers Arena, BC

Aug 06: Saskatoon SaskTel Center, SK

Aug 07: Winnipeg Bell MTS Place, MB

Aug 09: Fargo Fargodome, ND

Aug 10: Cedar Rapids US Cellular Center, IA

Aug 11: Fort Wayne Allen County Coliseum, IN

Aug 13: Grand Rapids Van Andel Arena, MI

Aug 14: London Budweiser Gardens, ON

Aug 16: Ottawa Richcraft Live at Canadian Tire Centre, ON

Aug 17: Quebec Videotron Centre, QC

Aug 18: Gilford Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion, NH