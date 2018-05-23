Rob Zombie shares shots from his new film Three From Hell

In March, it was revealed that Rob Zombie was working on a sequel to his 2005 horror film The Devil’s Rejects.

Now the vocalist has released a series of four stills from the flick titled Three From Hell showing various scenes and characters from the movie.

The film is expected to be released later this year, and it will star Zombie’s wife Sheri Moon Zombie, Bill Moseley, Richard Brake, Danny Trejo, Emilio Rivera, Jeff Daniel Phillips and Sid Haig.

See all four stills below.

Zombie and Marilyn Manson will soon head out on the road together on the The Twins Of Evil: The Second Coming Tour across North America, while Zombie recently checked in to say that work on The Electric Warlock Acid Witch Satanic Orgy Celebration Dispenser was progressing.

He said: “We haven't mixed it yet and we haven't put the final touches on it, but it's pretty far along. We're actually going to start mixing the record in June, just before the tour with Marilyn Manson starts.”

Find a full list of tour dates below.

Rob Zombie & Marilyn Manson 2018 North American tour

Jul 11: Detroit DTE Energy Music Center, MI

Jul 13: Oshkosh Rock USA Festival, WI

Jul 14: St Louis Hollywood Casino Amp, MO

Jul 15: Chicago Hollywood Casino, IL

Jul 17: Cuyahoga Falls Blossom Music Center, OH

Jul 18: Noblesville Ruoff Home Mortgage Center, OH

Jul 20: Virginia Beach Veteran’s United, VA

Jul 21: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

Jul 24: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Pavilion, NJ

Jul 25: Pittsburgh Keybank Pavilion, PA

Jul 26: Toronto Budweiser Stage, ON

Jul 28: Montreal Heavy Metal Festival, QC

Jul 29: Bangor Impact Music Festival, ME

Aug 07: Wantagh Jones beach, NY

Aug 08: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Aug 09: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Aug 11: Hartford The Xfinity Theatre, CT

Aug 12: Darien Lake Amphitheatre, NY

Aug 14: Atlanta Cellairis Amp At Lakewood, GA

Aug 16: Dallas Starplex Pavilion, TX

Aug 17: Austin 360, TX

Aug 18: Woodlands Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Aug 20: Denver Pepsi Center, CO

Aug 22: Salt lake City Usana Amp, UT

Aug 24: Chula Vista Mattress Firm Amp, CA

Aug 25: Las Vegas MGM Grand Garden Arena, NV

Aug 26: Phoenix Ak Chin Pavilion, AZ

Aug 28: Concord Pavilion, CA

Aug 29: Irvine Fivepoint Amp, CA