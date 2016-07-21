Rob Zombie’s Dragula latest track by talent show pensioner

The 82-year-old who found fame singing Drowning Pool classic Bodies on America’s Got Talent has now performed Rob Zombie’s Dragula.

Retired aerospace engineer John Hetlinger made headlines for his game show performance last month – with the band inviting him onstage to sing with them at Chicago Open Air last weekend.

Now the pensioner has turned his attention to another rock cover on the latest episode of the US show.

Speaking of Dragula, Hetlinger tells the Denver Post: “I have no idea what it means. I have no idea what the words mean. I have no idea at all.”

He says of his sudden fame: “I’m taking it in stride. I’m really surprised by the results, but all-in-all, I think it’s really a lot of fun.”

Last month, Zombie released a video for Medication For The Melancholy from his latest album The Electric Warlock Acid Witch Satanic Orgy Celebration Dispenser.

Jul 20: Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheatre, UT

Jul 22: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM

Jul 23: Phoenix Ak-Chin Pavilion, AZ

Jul 24: Irvine Meadows Amphitheatre, CA

Jul 26: Nampa Idaho Center Amphitheatre, ID

Jul 27: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA

Jul 29: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Jul 30: Las Vegas Mandalay Bat Resort & Casino, NV

Aug 02: Austin 360 Amphitheatre, TX

Aug 03: Houston Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Aug 04: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavillion, TX

Aug 06: Indianapolis Klipsch Music Center, IN

Aug 07: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Aug 09: St Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug 10: Bonner Springs Providence Medical Center Amphitheatre, KS

Aug 21: Detroit DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Aug 23: Toronto Molson Canadian Amphitheatre, ON

Aug 24: Akron Blossom Music Center, OH

Aug 25: Pittsburgh First Niagara Pavilion, PA

Aug 27: Syracuse Lakeview Amphitheater, NY

Aug 28: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Aug 30: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Sep 01: Hartford Xfinity Theatre, CT

Sep 02: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Sep 03: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

