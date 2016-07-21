Lemmy tribute cover features Megadeth, Halestorm and more

Members of Megadeth, Halestorm, Shinedown, Amon Amarth, Atreyu and others are featured in a cover of Motorhead’s Ace Of Spades as a tribute to Lemmy.

The iconic frontman died in December, aged 70, soon after being diagnosed with untreatable cancer.

The video was made backstage at this year’s Hellfest in France, with Megadeth’s Kiko Loureiro, Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale and Metal Blade Records boss Brian Slagel among those taking part.

A life-size statue of Lemmy will be unveiled in Los Angeles next month. His life and career is celebrated in a 148-page special-edition magazine entitled TeamRock Presents Motorhead – The Ultimate Tribute, on sale now.

Lemmy’s life and Motorhead celebrated in new magazine