Rob Zombie, Korn announce North American dates

Rob Zombie and Korn have announced the initial run of dates for their North American trek.

The Return Of The Dreads tour will see the two acts hit 25 cities with special guests In This Moment.

They have so far announced dates in cities including Albuquerque, Houston, Detroit and St. Louis. Date and venue details for the remaining cities will be released in due course.

In This Moment – who will play a string of rescheduled UK tour dates in May – are looking forward to playing alongside the co-headliners.

The band say: “In This Moment is thrilled to be a part of the biggest tour of the summer. We are long-time fans who are continuously inspired by both Rob Zombie and Korn, so to be a part of this tour is a dream come true for us.”

The summer run follows the release of Zombie’s sixth album The Electric Warlock Acid Witch Satanic Orgy Celebration Dispenser on April 29. Korn are currently in the studio working on the follow-up to 2013’s The Paradigm Shift, which they aim to issue later in the year.

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, March 11, via Live Nation.

Jul 22: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM

Aug 03: Houston Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Aug 04: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavillion, TX

Aug 06: Indianapolis Klipsch Music Center, IN

Aug 07: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Aug 09: St Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug 21: Detroit DTE Energy Music Theatre, NY

Aug 25: Pittsburgh First Niagara Pavilion, PA

Aug 27: Syracuse NY Lakeview Amphitheater, NY

Aug 30: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Sep 01: Hartford Xfinity Theatre, CT

Sep 03: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA