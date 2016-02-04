The Defiled reveal rescheduled UK tour dates

The Defiled have announced their rescheduled UK tour dates.

They were due to support In This Moment on dates originally scheduled for January and February, with those shows to be followed by a run of nine headlining gigs.

But when In This Moment postponed their tour as singer Maria Brink was suffering from unspecified health issues, The Defiled also put off their own shows.

Now they’ve announced nine new dates for May which coincide with the rescheduled In This Moment gigs.

Keyboard player The AvD says: “After our Running In Circles tour getting postponed earlier this year, we are proud to announce that we are hitting the road with our brothers Forever Never.

“These are dates that coincide with our In This Moment UK tour so get ready for some intimate drunken shenanigans. Can’t wait to see all your pretty faces. Let’s party.”

THE DEFILED UK TOUR 2016

May 03: Norwich Waterfont Studio

May 04: Swansea The Scene

May 05: Chester Live Rooms

May 06: Newcastle Think Tank

May 07: Sheffield Corporation

May 08: Nottingham Rescue Rooms

May 10: York The Duchess

May 11: Milton Keynes Craufurd Arms

May 12: Oxford The Bullingdon

May 25: London The Forum (with In This Moment)

May 26: Birmingham O2 Institute (with In This Moment)

May 27: Manchester Academy (with In This Moment)

May 28: Glasgow Academy (with In This Moment)