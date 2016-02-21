Rob Zombie, Korn announce North American tour

Rob Zombie and Korn will perform a co-headlining tour of North America this summer.

Joined by special guests In This Moment, the Return Of The Dreads trek will hit 25 cities including Austin, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Toronto, Seattle, Las Vegas and more.

Zombie says: “Together again! Back By popular demand. We are hitting the road this summer with our buddies in Korn. Is your city on the list?”

Shows will begin in July with more details – including dates and venues – to follow in the coming weeks.

Tickets will go on sale starting Friday, March 11 via www.livenation.com.

The summer dates follow the April 29 release of Zombie’s sixth album The Electric Warlock Acid Witch Satanic Orgy Celebration Dispenser.

Korn are currently in the studio working on their 12th album. Guitarist Brian ‘Head’ Welch expects the follow-up to 2013’s The Paradigm Shift will likely surface late in the year.

In This Moment – who will play a string of rescheduled UK tour dates in May – are looking forward to playing alongside the co-headliners.

The band say: “In This Moment is thrilled to be a part of the biggest tour of the summer. We are long time fans who are continuously inspired by both Rob Zombie and Korn, so to be a part of this tour is a dream come true for us.

“North America, prepare to have your faces melted and your minds blown. This show is going to be pure insanity. Don’t miss out.”

ROB ZOMBIE / KORN NORTH AMERICAN SUMMER TOUR

Dates and venues to be announced

Albuquerque, NM

Austin, TX

Boise, ID

Boston, MA

Bristol, VA

Camden, NJ

Cincinnati, OH

Cleveland, OH

Dallas, TX

Denver, CO

Detroit, MI

Fayetteville, AR

Hartford, CT

Holmdel, NJ

Houston, TX

Indianapolis, IN

Las Vegas, NV

Los Angeles, CA

Phoenix, AZ

Pittsburgh, PA

San Francisco, CA

Seattle, WA

St. Louis, MO

Syracuse, NY

Toronto, ON