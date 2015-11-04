Korn aim for 2016 album release

Korn guitarist Brian ‘Head’ Welch says fans will have to wait until next autumn to hear their 12th album.

The band’s James ‘Munky’ Shaffer revealed in September they were making solid progress on the follow-up to 2013’s The Paradigm Shift. And Head reveals that the new material will be more technical than previous releases.

He tells APTV: “My guess is the fall. We’ve gotta take time off, go away for a little bit. We never go away for long. But we’re gonna take some time off and then come out swinging next year.”

Head left the band in 2005 and returned for their 2013 studio release. And while he says he and Munky “clicked” on The Paradigm Shift, the best is yet to come.

He continues: “We’ve gotten used to each other again, and it’s gonna be a more guitar-focused record. It’s gonna be a little bit more technical – for Korn, anyway. We’re exactly where we want to be as guitar-duo brothers.”

Korn recently wrapped up a US tour, which was filmed for an upcoming documentary.

