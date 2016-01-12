Rob Zombie album confirmed for April

Rob Zombie will release his sixth album The Electric Warlock Acid Witch Satanic Orgy Celebration Dispenser on April 29.

He’s also issued a new teaser for the follow-up to Venomous Rat Regeneration Vendor, which follows the clip he revealed last month.

Zombie says: “This album is the best thing we’ve done to date, and we can’t wait to share it with you. We mean it. It’s the most fucked-up thing we’ve ever done.

“We spent so much time putting this monster together and it’s been worth it because this thing is about to explode. And if you don’t believe how fucked up this album is, take a look at the tracklist. Shit gets weird.”

The Electric Warlock Acid Witch Satanic Orgy Celebration Dispenser is available for pre-order via the band’s PledgeMusic page.

Zombie, guitarist John 5, bassist Piggy D and drummer Ginger Fish will play several US festivals later this year, including a set at the Northern Invasion Festival, Wisconsin, on May 14-15 at the Somerset Amphitheatre.

The Electric Warlock Acid Witch Satanic Orgy Celebration Dispenser tracklist