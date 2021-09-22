Rob Reed releases animated trailer for new solo album The Ringmaster

Rob Reed has released a new animated trailer for his upcoming his new solo album The Ringmaster Part One which will be released through Tigermoth Records on Oct 22. You can watch the trailer below.

The new album is a follow-up to the successful Sanctuary series of albums. Again Rob has collaborated with Tubular Bells producer Tom Newman and multi-instrumentalist Les Penning on the album, along with drummer Simon Phillips and multi-instrumentalist Troy Donockley.

“I had around 100 minutes of music for the album but thought it was too much for people to take in on a single album," Reed tells Prog. "So I've split the album, allowing people to really absorb the first instalment and then not have to wait a few years for a follow up album.

“Its been great to work with Tom Newman and Les Penning again. Tom has really pushed me with the writing and production, and Les came up with the theme and concept of the album.

"The Ringmaster concept is about our artistic muse who sits on our shoulder playing with us. Some days he gives everything and makes music flow from us. Other days, he can be cruel and spiteful, giving us no new music or creativity.”

The Ringmaster albums will be released in two parts, with the second instalment coming in January 2022.

Pre-order The Ringmaster Part One.