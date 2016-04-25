Rob Reed in Marimba video

Rob Reed is premiering a video for his track Marimba with TeamRock.

Marimba – which is taken from Reed’s upcoming album Sanctuary II – is available as a digital single featuring an edit of the album track, two remixes and a piano demo version.

Reed says: “It’s always hard to now how to promote an album made up of two 20 minute pieces. Ideally, it needs to be listened to as a whole. This section, which I always called Marimba, I thought would work as standalone section.

“It features Simon Phillips on drums, and the chants of Synergy Vocals. There are four mixes of the track. Each mix has a completely different take on the track.

“The Chimpan A remix is very modern and really powerful, the orchestral mix by Ryan Yard is dark and atmospheric, and the piano version is stripped back and hopefully shows the melody at its best.”

A second video – set to one of the remixes of the track – will be issued in due course.

Marimba is available now via Reed’s BandCamp page, along with pre-orders of Sanctuary II.