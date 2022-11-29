Riverside release video for brand new single Self-Aware

Polish prog rockers Riverside have released a video for their brand new single Self-Aware, which you can watch below.

The song is the closing track from Riverside's upcoming album I.D.Entity which is released through InsideOut Music on January 20.

“Self-Aware is a song which summarises the entire album, and talks about how it’s difficult these days to live in a society and ignore all the social changes, how you can’t simply be passive, 'shut yourself off', or 'hole up deep in the woods'," explains Riverside mainman Mariusz Duda.

"We need each other in order to change something in our lives. Not everything can be done single-handedly; “I have to be better than others, I have to be the best” is not a good mantra. We need cooperation to achieve goals. And it’s important that this message comes not from a solo artist, but from a band, whose success lies mostly in cooperation within the band and interaction with their listeners.”

ID.Entity was tracked and mixed at Boogie Town Studio, Otwock, and Serakos Studio, Warsaw, in spring and summer this year. It is the first album recorded with Maciej Meller as Riverside’s full-time guitarist. Meller was previously a touring member of the band and played a handful of solos on Wasteland. He now replaces Piotr Grudzinski, who died in 2016, aged just 40.

The new album will be available in standard CD and digital formats as well as limited edition deluxe 2CD+Blu-ray Artbook, limited edition 2CD Mediabook and coloured vinyl.

Riverside will play at Prognosis Festival in the UK and Netherlands in 2023.

Pre-order I.D. Entity.