Riverside confirm Time Machine tour

Riverside have confirmed six UK dates as part of a European run to support the launch of their sixth album.

The follow-up to Shrine Of New Generation Slaves is entitled Love, Fear And The Time Machine, and it’s out in September via InsideOut.

The Polish band say: “Recordings are going really well. We’re almost at the end and we’re happy with how the new compositions are turning out.

“Believe it or not – but this might become the Riverside album you’ve been waiting for.”

Frontman Mariusz Duda announced the title in January and said: “Our sixth album, six words in the title, sixty minutes of music – and we won’t be playing hard rock any more. There will be many more melodies dressed in completely different shades.

“We’re evolving as a band; we want to keep recording different albums that are simply great to listen to. The new one will be like a deep breath of fresh air.”

Riverside play the inaugural Ramblin’ Man Fair at Mote Park, Kent on July 26 as part of a summer tour, before returning to the UK in October:

Oct 20: London Islington Assembly Hall

Oct 21: Bristol Marble Factory

Oct 22: Manchester Ritz

Oct 23: Glasgow O2 ABC2

Oct 24: Northampton Roadmenders

Oct 26: Southampton The 1865