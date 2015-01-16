Riverside name album No.6

Riverside have revealed the name of their sixth album – it’s to be called Love, Fear And The Time Machine.

The follow-up to 2013’s Shrine Of New Generation Slaves is expected in August or September via InsideOut. The Polish outfit have completed composing the material and they’ll begin recording work in March.

Frontman Mariusz Duda says: “Our sixth album, six words in the title, sixty minutes of music – and we won’t be playing hard rock any more.

“There will be many more melodies dressed in completely different shades. We’re evolving as a band; we want to keep recording different albums that are simply great to listen to. The new one will be like a deep breath of fresh air.”

He says of the album concept: “Love, fear and the times that have shaped us have the biggest influence on our life choices. The lyrics will be about everything that pushes us to make the most important decisions.”

Riverside have confirmed four festival appearances over the summer, including a set at TeamRock's Ramblin' Man Fair at Mote Park, Maidstone, Kent on July 25-26.

Jul 11: Barcelona Be Prog My Friend

Jul 18: Germany Night Of The Prog X

Jul 26: Maidestone Ramblin’ Man Fair, UK

Sep 12: Atlanta Progpower USA XVI