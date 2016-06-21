Riverside announce 5.1 surround sound version of Love, Fear And The Time Machine

Riverside will release a 5.1 surround sound version of their latest album Love, Fear And The Time Machine next month.

The Polish prog outfit’s sixth album was originally released last year, with the 5.1 version set for release on July 22 via InsideOutMusic.

It will be available as a CD+DVD Digipak with slightly modified artwork, which can be viewed below.

The bonus DVD is a hybrid DVD-AV disc and includes a DVD-Audio and a DVD-Video session on the same disc. The DVD-Audio portion contains the main album and Day Session as high resolution 24bit lossless stereo versions, as well as the main album in an MLP lossless 24bit 5.1 surround version.

The DVD-V portion contains the main album and the Day Session in high resolution 24bit lossless stereo versions as well as the main album in high resolution 24bit DTS 5.1 surround version, along with four videos.

Riverside say: “We had never been in favour of releasing our albums in 5.1 until we recorded LFTM. It’s our best sounding release and we thought it would be an interesting experience to hear it in a new version.

“And so the thoughts have materialised, Bruce Soord has done a brilliant job and I’m fairly sure you’re going to like the new sound of LFTM.”

Riverside founding guitarist Piotr Grudzinski died earlier this year of a heart attack. He was 40.

In a new statement, the band confirm they will not play any gigs this year. They say: “Many months ago, before Piotr died, we made a plan to release one of our albums in 5.1 in the early summer of 2016 and a compilation of our instrumental tracks in the autumn of 2016.

“We also have individual plans and guest appearances with other musicians. Our biography has been in the making for over two years and it will be published towards the end of this year – we just didn’t expect that it would contain an additional chapter and that its character would change.

“We’ve always been like a family, we have stuck together and always taken care of that bond both on and off the stage. We have also said many times that we have the best fans in the whole world.

“Our band wouldn’t exist without you, without your commitment and all the emotional links that have been created between us over the years. Your reactions and support we have received from you have surpassed our most daring expectations. We’d like to thank you for that from the bottom of our hearts.”

Riverside are also working on a “complementary album” featuring more than 100 minutes of music in memory of Grudzinski.

Riverside are nominated in the Anthem category at this year’s Progressive Music Awards for their track Towards The Blue Horizon. They are also up for the Band Of The Year prize. Voting is open now.

Riverside Love, Fear and the Time Machine Hi-Res Stereo and 5.1 Surround Mix tracklist

Disc 1 CD

Love, Fear and the Time Machine

Lost (Why Should I Be Frightened By a Hat?) Under the Pillow Addicted Caterpillar and the Barbed Wire Saturate Me Afloat Discard Your Fear Towards the Blue Horizon Time Travellers Found (The Unexpected Flaw of Searching)

Disc 2 DVD-AV

Love, Fear and the Time Machine

Lost (Why Should I Be Frightened By a Hat?) Under the Pillow Addicted Caterpillar and the Barbed Wire Saturate Me Afloat Discard Your Fear Towards the Blue Horizon Time Travellers Found (The Unexpected Flaw of Searching)

Day Session

Heavenland Return Aether Machines Promise

