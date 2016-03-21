Riverside will dedicate album to late guitarist Grudzinski

Riverside have revealed they’ll release a compilation of ambient and instrumental tracks in memory of late guitarist Piotr Grudzinski.

The 40-year-old died in February of a heart attack, the night after attending a Winery Dogs show in Warsaw.

Now his bandmates have confirmed the release of a “complementary album” featuring more than 100 minutes of music.

Singer and bassist Mariusz Duda says: “For years, we have accumulated a lot of material. I know that some of our listeners still haven’t heard those pieces and do not realise that Riverside, basically right from the start, have been experimenting with ambient and progressive electronic music.

“And that’s always been a part of our music DNA. We decided to make a compilation of all our instrumental and ambient pieces, and release it this year as an independent album. Some of the songs would be re-mixed to make them sound better, but most of all, we’d add new compositions.”

Addressing his fallen bandmate, Duda adds: “We’ll finish this album, Piotr. I will have the burnt disc ready on your birthday. The light in your eyes and the smile on your face when we talked about it, I had not seen you like that for a long time. So please, don’t hold it against me, but I’ve decided that we will dedicate it to you.”

No release date has been revealed as yet.