Rival Sons stream Paris live album

Rival Sons have made an exclusive live album from their performance at Download Festival in Paris earlier this year available to stream.

Fans can now listen to the album on Deezer.

Drummer Michael Miley says: “We’ve released our entire set from Download Paris 2016. The rain had stopped and we kept playing, it was a pretty amazing show.”

He adds: “We’re gonna be giving away tickets for upcoming shows in France too, so go to Deezer to get your tickets and watch our performance at Download Paris. We’ll see you in France very soon. We’ll be playing a bunch of dates over there. A plus tard!”

Rival Sons recently announced their European tour, which hits full swing after they’ve wrapped up supporting commitments on Black Sabbath’s The End shows next February. View their headline dates in bold below.

The band released their fifth album Hollow Bones earlier this year – which spawned singles Tied Up and Thundering Voices. They’ll also issue their single Thundering Voices early next year.

Guitarist Scott Holiday said of the album: “We tried to make something that’s familiar and sounds like us – but we also tried to challenge ourselves and our listeners.”

Rival Sons Live At Download Paris artwork

Jan 18: Lille Splendide, France

Jan 20: Dublin 3 Arena, Ireland

Jan 22: Manchester Arena, UK

Jan 24: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

Jan 25: Liverpool O2 Academy, UK

Jan 26: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

Jan 28: Sheffield Leadmill, UK

Jan 29: London O2, UK

Jan 31: London O2, UK

Feb 01: Cambridge Junction, UK

Feb 02: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK

Feb 04: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK

Feb 06: Paris Elysee Montmartre, France

Feb 08: Bordeaux Le Rocher De Palmer, France

Feb 10: Madrid But, Spain

Feb 12: Lyon Transbodeur, France

Feb 14: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

Feb 16: Munich Muffathalle, Germany

Feb 17: Vienna Ottakringer Braeurei, Austria

Feb 18: Warsaw Progresja Music Zone, Poland

Feb 20: Berlin Astra, Germany

Feb 21: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany

Feb 22: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany

Feb 24: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands

Feb 26: Hamburg Grosse Freiheit, Germany

Feb 28: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway

Mar 01: Copenhagen Vega, Denmark

Mar 02: Stockholm Annex, Sweden

Mar 04: Helsinki House Of Culture, Finland

Here's what happened when we let Rival Sons loose in a record store