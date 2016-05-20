Rival Sons stream Tied Up

Rival Sons have streamed their track Tied Up from fifth album Hollow Bones.

The follow-up to Great Western Valkyrie is set for launch on June 10, after previously being slated for a May release.

Guitarist Scott Holiday recently said: “We tried to make something that’s familiar and sounds like us – but we also tried to challenge ourselves and our listeners.”

Hollow Bones is available for pre-order now. Rival Sons appear at the Download festival next month and play a number of their own shows between support slots on Black Sabbath’s The End tour.

Rival Sons Hollow Bones tracklist

Hollow Bones Pt 1 Tied Up Thundering Voices Baby Boy Pretty Face Fade Out Black Coffee Hollow Bones Pt 2 All That I Want

May 27: Rock In Rio, Portugal

May 28: Get Mad Festival, Spain

May 29: Razzmatazz 2, Spain

Jun 01: Budapest Groupama Arena, Hungary

Jun 03: Rock Im Park, Germany

Jun 05: Rock Am Ring, Germany

Jun 06: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands

Jun 08: Berlin Waldebuhne, Germany

Jun 11: Download Festival, UK

Jun 13:Verona Arena, Italy

Jun 15: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Jun 17: Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

Jun 19: Hellfest, France

Jun 23: Tons of Rock, Norway

Jun 25: Copenhell, Denmark

Jun 28: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria

Jun 30: Prague 02 Arena, Czech Republic

Jul 02: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland

Jul 05: Riga Arena, Latvia

Jul 07: Monsters of Rock, Finland

Jul 09: Monsters of Rock, Sweden

Jul 12: Moscow Olympisky Arena, Russia

Aug 17: Wantagh Nikon at Jones Beach Theater, NY

Aug 19: Philadelphia Susquehanna Bank Center, PA

Aug 20: Buffalo Town Ballroom, NY

Aug 21: Washington Jiffy Lube Live, DC

Aug 23: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Aug 25: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Aug 26: Poughkeepsie Chance, NY

Aug 27: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT

Aug 29: Toronto Molson Canadian Amphitheatre, ON

Aug 31: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Theater, MI

Sep 01: Cleveland Grog Shop, OH

Sep 02: Noblesville Klipsch Music Center, IN

Sep 04: Tinley Park Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL

Sep 07: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavilion, TX

Sep 09: Albuquerque Isleta Ampitheater, NM

Sep 10: Denver Summit Music Hall, CO

Sep 11: Salt Lake City USANA Ampitheater, UT

Sep 13: Ridgefield Sunlight Supply Arena, OR

Sep 15: Oakland Oracle Arena, CA

Sep 17: Las Vegas MGM Grand Garden Arena, NV

Sep 19: Hollywood Bowl, CA

Sep 21: Phoenix AK-Chin Pavilion, AZ

Nov 16: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Nov 19: Region Metropolitana Estadio Nacional, Chile

Nov 30: Curitiba Pedreira Paulo Leminski, Brazil

Dec 02: Rio De Janeiro Apoteose, Brazil

Dec 04: Sao Paulo Estadio do Morumbi, Brazil