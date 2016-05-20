Rival Sons stream Tied Up

Rival Sons have streamed their track Tied Up from fifth album Hollow Bones.
The follow-up to Great Western Valkyrie is set for launch on June 10, after previously being slated for a May release.
Guitarist Scott Holiday recently said: “We tried to make something that’s familiar and sounds like us – but we also tried to challenge ourselves and our listeners.”
Hollow Bones is available for pre-order now. Rival Sons appear at the Download festival next month and play a number of their own shows between support slots on Black Sabbath’s The End tour.
Rival Sons Hollow Bones tracklist
- Hollow Bones Pt 1
- Tied Up
- Thundering Voices
- Baby Boy
- Pretty Face
- Fade Out
- Black Coffee
- Hollow Bones Pt 2
- All That I Want
Rival Sons tour dates 2016
May 27: Rock In Rio, Portugal
May 28: Get Mad Festival, Spain
May 29: Razzmatazz 2, Spain
Jun 01: Budapest Groupama Arena, Hungary
Jun 03: Rock Im Park, Germany
Jun 05: Rock Am Ring, Germany
Jun 06: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands
Jun 08: Berlin Waldebuhne, Germany
Jun 11: Download Festival, UK
Jun 13:Verona Arena, Italy
Jun 15: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland
Jun 17: Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium
Jun 19: Hellfest, France
Jun 23: Tons of Rock, Norway
Jun 25: Copenhell, Denmark
Jun 28: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria
Jun 30: Prague 02 Arena, Czech Republic
Jul 02: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland
Jul 05: Riga Arena, Latvia
Jul 07: Monsters of Rock, Finland
Jul 09: Monsters of Rock, Sweden
Jul 12: Moscow Olympisky Arena, Russia
Aug 17: Wantagh Nikon at Jones Beach Theater, NY
Aug 19: Philadelphia Susquehanna Bank Center, PA
Aug 20: Buffalo Town Ballroom, NY
Aug 21: Washington Jiffy Lube Live, DC
Aug 23: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ
Aug 25: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA
Aug 26: Poughkeepsie Chance, NY
Aug 27: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT
Aug 29: Toronto Molson Canadian Amphitheatre, ON
Aug 31: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Theater, MI
Sep 01: Cleveland Grog Shop, OH
Sep 02: Noblesville Klipsch Music Center, IN
Sep 04: Tinley Park Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL
Sep 07: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavilion, TX
Sep 09: Albuquerque Isleta Ampitheater, NM
Sep 10: Denver Summit Music Hall, CO
Sep 11: Salt Lake City USANA Ampitheater, UT
Sep 13: Ridgefield Sunlight Supply Arena, OR
Sep 15: Oakland Oracle Arena, CA
Sep 17: Las Vegas MGM Grand Garden Arena, NV
Sep 19: Hollywood Bowl, CA
Sep 21: Phoenix AK-Chin Pavilion, AZ
Nov 16: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico
Nov 19: Region Metropolitana Estadio Nacional, Chile
Nov 30: Curitiba Pedreira Paulo Leminski, Brazil
Dec 02: Rio De Janeiro Apoteose, Brazil
Dec 04: Sao Paulo Estadio do Morumbi, Brazil