Rival Sons stream Tied Up

By News  

Hear Rival Sons’ track Tied Up, taken from 5th album Hollow Bones

Rival Sons have streamed their track Tied Up from fifth album Hollow Bones.

The follow-up to Great Western Valkyrie is set for launch on June 10, after previously being slated for a May release.

Guitarist Scott Holiday recently said: “We tried to make something that’s familiar and sounds like us – but we also tried to challenge ourselves and our listeners.”

Hollow Bones is available for pre-order now. Rival Sons appear at the Download festival next month and play a number of their own shows between support slots on Black Sabbath’s The End tour.

Rival Sons Hollow Bones tracklist

  1. Hollow Bones Pt 1
  2. Tied Up
  3. Thundering Voices
  4. Baby Boy
  5. Pretty Face
  6. Fade Out
  7. Black Coffee
  8. Hollow Bones Pt 2
  9. All That I Want

Rival Sons tour dates 2016

May 27: Rock In Rio, Portugal
May 28: Get Mad Festival, Spain
May 29: Razzmatazz 2, Spain
Jun 01: Budapest Groupama Arena, Hungary
Jun 03: Rock Im Park, Germany
Jun 05: Rock Am Ring, Germany
Jun 06: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands
Jun 08: Berlin Waldebuhne, Germany
Jun 11: Download Festival, UK
Jun 13:Verona Arena, Italy
Jun 15: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland
Jun 17: Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium
Jun 19: Hellfest, France
Jun 23: Tons of Rock, Norway
Jun 25: Copenhell, Denmark
Jun 28: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria
Jun 30: Prague 02 Arena, Czech Republic
Jul 02: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland
Jul 05: Riga Arena, Latvia
Jul 07: Monsters of Rock, Finland
Jul 09: Monsters of Rock, Sweden
Jul 12: Moscow Olympisky Arena, Russia
Aug 17: Wantagh Nikon at Jones Beach Theater, NY
Aug 19: Philadelphia Susquehanna Bank Center, PA
Aug 20: Buffalo Town Ballroom, NY
Aug 21: Washington Jiffy Lube Live, DC
Aug 23: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ
Aug 25: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA
Aug 26: Poughkeepsie Chance, NY
Aug 27: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT
Aug 29: Toronto Molson Canadian Amphitheatre, ON
Aug 31: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Theater, MI
Sep 01: Cleveland Grog Shop, OH
Sep 02: Noblesville Klipsch Music Center, IN
Sep 04: Tinley Park Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL
Sep 07: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavilion, TX
Sep 09: Albuquerque Isleta Ampitheater, NM
Sep 10: Denver Summit Music Hall, CO
Sep 11: Salt Lake City USANA Ampitheater, UT
Sep 13: Ridgefield Sunlight Supply Arena, OR
Sep 15: Oakland Oracle Arena, CA
Sep 17: Las Vegas MGM Grand Garden Arena, NV
Sep 19: Hollywood Bowl, CA
Sep 21: Phoenix AK-Chin Pavilion, AZ
Nov 16: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico
Nov 19: Region Metropolitana Estadio Nacional, Chile
Nov 30: Curitiba Pedreira Paulo Leminski, Brazil
Dec 02: Rio De Janeiro Apoteose, Brazil
Dec 04: Sao Paulo Estadio do Morumbi, Brazil