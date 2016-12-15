Phil Anselmo teams up with horror actor Bill Moseley on new EP

Phil Anselmo has teamed up with horror actor Bill Moseley on a new EP called Songs Of Darkness And Despair.

The six-track record will be released on former Pantera man Anselmo’s own label Housecore Records on January 20, 2017. It’s produced by Anselmo and Stephen Berrigan.

Songs Of Darkness And Despair features guest appearances by Superjoint guitarist Kevin Bond, King Parrot bassist Squizzy Squires and Superjoint’s Jose Gonzalez on percussion.

Moseley is known for his roles in Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2, Rob Zombie’s House Of 1000 Corpses and Devil’s Rejects.

Anselmo says: “Working with Mr Moseley was an awesome experience. Bill brought the lyrics and Stephen and I just improvised directly on the spot, and squeezed out six tunes in three days.

“All the songs have a different vibe because I wanted the music to represent Bill’s lyrical vision, and we needed to, because Bill does indeed have a unique, visual element within his choice of words and phrasing.

“I love Bill Moseley, and can’t wait to work on the next one. Be cool and enjoy this one.”

Anselmo’s band Superjoint recently issued their new album Caught Up In The Gears Of Application.

Bill And Phil Songs Of Darkness And Despair tracklist

Dirty Eye Corpus Crispy Catastrophic Widder Woman Tonight’s The Night We Die Bad Donu

WTF? Ric Flair gives Phil Anselmo a chop to the chest