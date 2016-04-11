Rival Sons tease Thundering Voices

Rival Sons have released a snippet of their track Thundering Voices.

It’ll feature on the band’s fifth album Hollow Bones, out on June 10 via Earache Records. Hear it below.

Guitarist Scott Holiday previously revealed the band wanted to challenge themselves while recording the follow-up to Great Western Valkyrie.

He said: “We tried to make something that’s familiar and sounds like us, because that’s what we are and that’s all we can really make in the end. But we also tried to challenge ourselves and our listeners.”

Rival Sons are currently on the road with Black Sabbath, with the next date on the tour scheduled for Perth, Australia, on April 15.

Hollow Bones is available for pre-order.

Rival Sons Hollow Bones tracklist

Hollow Bones Pt 1 Tied Up Thundering Voices Baby Boy Pretty face Fade Out Black Coffee Hollow Bones Pt 2 All That I Want

Apr 15: Perth Arena, Australia

Apr 17: Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Australia

Apr 19: Melbourne Rod Laver Arena, Australia

Apr 23: Sydney Allphones Arena, Australia

Apr 25: Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Australia

Apr 28: Auckland Vector Arena, New Zealand

Apr 30: Dunedin Forsyth Barr Stadium, New Zealand

Jun 01: Budapest Arena, Hungary

Jun 03: Nurnberg Rock Im Park, Germany

Jun 05: Mendig Rock Am Ring, Germany

Jun 08: Berlin Waldebuhne, Germany

Jun 11: Download Festival, UK

Jun 13:Verona Arena, Italy

Jun 15: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Jun 17: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

Jun 19: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 23: Halden Tons of Rock, Norway

Jun 25: Copenhagen Copenhell, Denmark

Jun 28: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria

Jun 30: Prague 02 Arena, Czech Republic

Jul 02: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland

Jul 05: Riga Arena, Latvia

Jul 07: Helsinki Monsters of Rock, Finland

Jul 09: Stockholm Monsters of Rock, Sweden

Jul 12: Moscow Olympisky Arena, Russia

Aug 17: Wantagh Nikon at Jones Beach Theater, NY

Aug 19: Philadelphia Susquehanna Bank Center, PA

Aug 21: Washington Jiffy Lube Live, DC

Aug 23: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Aug 25: Boston Xfinity Center, MA

Aug 27: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT

Aug 29: Toronto Molson Canadian Amphitheatre, ON

Aug 31: Detroit DTE Energy Music Theater, MI

Sep 01: Cleveland Grog Shop, OH

Sep 02: Indianapolis Klipsch Music Center, IN

Sep 04: Chicago Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL

Sep 07: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavilion, TX

Sep 09: Albuquerque Isleta Ampitheater, NM

Sep 11: Salt Lake City USANA Ampitheater, UT

Sep 13: Portland Sunlight Supply Arena, OR

Sep 15: Oakland Oracle Arena, CA

Sep 17: Las Vegas MGM Grand Garden Arena, NV

Sep 19: Hollywood Hollywood Bowl, CA

Sep 21: Phoenix AK-Chin Pavilion, AZ