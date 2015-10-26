Blackmore confirms 2 rock shows

Ritchie Blackmore has confirmed two of his return-to-rock shows for next year.

The former Deep Purple guitarist recently revealed he’d revisit his heavier output in 2016 – but only in a handful of appearances.

Now the organisers of Monsters Of Rock in Germany have revealed he’ll perform at their events in Loreley on June 17 and Stuttgart on June 18, under the banner Ritchie Blackmore’s Rainbow And Guests.

Shooter Promotions say: “The exceptional guitarist rewrites history on the two German concerts, from a total of only three in the world, to present his greatest hits from Deep Purple and Rainbow. ‘I’m doing this for the fans,’ he declares in advance.

“Who will ultimately be with the master on stage is not yet confirmed. What is certain is that both concerts will be recorded and filmed for posterity.”

Former Rainbow frontman Joe Lynn Turner said earlier this year that he’d been preparing a reunion project with Blackmore. But the guitarist later stated that he’d be working with a previously unknown singer, describing him as “a cross between Dio and Freddie Mercury.”

Monsters Of Rock tickets go on sale on November 20. Blackmore is the subject of a DVD documentary, released next month. He launched 10th Blackmore’s Night album All Our Yesterdays last month.

