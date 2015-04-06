Blackmore, Turner reunion this year says singer

Joe Lynn Turner has insisted he’ll reunite with Rainbow bandmate Ritchie Blackmore this year – even though recent attempts to cut a deal fell apart.

The vocalist talked up a Rainbow reunion during 2014, saying the time was right, that Blackmore deserved a “blaze of glory” for his rock career, and that crunch talks were to take place in December that year.

Last night, at his solo show in London, Turner said: “He’s itching to do some rocking, and we’re going to get together in the fall. Ritchie is really, really ready to rock. He still has the chops too.”

He continued: “I’m not sure if it’s going to be a Rainbow reunion, or a bunch of remakes – which I detest, because you can’t improve on perfection. But that’s what’s happening.”

Turner suggested previous attempts at negotiations had come close to completion, but stalled because of the guitarist’s career with Blackmore’s Night. “We had multi-million dollar deals set up with Live Nation,” the singer said. “A 60-day tour to start with, HD 3D movie, everything – and then he had to finish the album.”

He added that bassists Jimmy Bain and Bob Daisley were both scheduled to be involved. Asked whether plans could fall apart again, he replied: “It’s Ritchie, man.”

And he further suggested Blackmore’s wife and bandmate Candice, and her mother Carole Stevens, could cause problems, saying: “Unless his wife or mother-in-law gets in the way. She drives me fucking crazy.

“But it could happen. It’s probable.”

Whitesnake mainman David Coverdale revealed in February that his band’s Purple Album had come about after he was unable to reach an agreement with the guitarist over a Deep Purple-themed reunion project.