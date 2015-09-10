Blackmore story set for DVD release

A documentary focusing on the career of former Rainbow and Deep Purple guitarist Ritchie Blackmore is to be released later this year, it’s been announced.

The Ritchie Blackmore Story will be issued on November 20 via Eagle Rock Entertainment on Blu-ray and 2DVD/2CD.

The film features interviews with Blackmore, along with contributions from Brian May, Glenn Hughes, Lars Ulrich, Steve Lukather, Joe Satriani, David Coverdale, Gene Simmons, Joe Lynn Turner, Steve Vai, Graham Bonnet, Ian Anderson and the late Jon Lord.

The package will also be released in a deluxe edition featuring Rainbow’s Live In Tokyo DVD/CD, recorded at their show at the Budokan in 1984. It’ll be housed in a 60-page hardback photo book.

The guitar icon is planning three European shows next June where he’ll play a set consisting of his material with Purple and Rainbow.

Live In Tokyo Deluxe Edition tracklist

CD1

Intro Medley Spotlight Kid Miss Mistreated I Surrender Can’t Happen Here Catch The Rainbow Power Keyboard Solo Street Of Dreams Fool For The Night Difficult To Cure (Beethoven’s Ninth) Guitar Solo Drum Solo

CD2