Rise Twain release new video for Prayers

US progressive rock duo Rise Twain have released a new video for their song Prayers. It's the first official video release from the duo - Echolyn's Brett Kull and author and playwright J.D. Beck. You can watch the hole video below.

"Prayers is an elegy for love to come down from a forbidden height, to call from the night, to remember, wake, and live again. It sings a desperate melody to the lost so that they may find their way home," the band tell Prog.

Echolyn released their acclaimed self-titled debut album, dubbed "awe-inspiring" by Prog Magazine through InsideOut Music last year.