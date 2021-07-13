Trending

Ringo Starr's worldwide fanbase create "peace and love" video in celebration of his 81st birthday

Ringo Starr celebrates his 81st birthday as fans from around the world honour his trademark "peace and love" catchphrase in a wholesome new video

Ringo Starr
(Image credit: Jeff Golden/Getty Images)

Beatles legend Ringo Starr has shared a video via his official YouTube page in honour of his 81st birthday on July 7.

Fans from across the globe have come together to wish the rocker a happy birthday using their very own tradition – by declaring Starr's trademark catchphrase "peace and love", whilst holding up two fingers in a 'peace' sign. 

Starting off the video, and kicking off the tradition for its thirteenth year, is the former Beatles drummer himself, surrounded by a group of friends and family in Beverly Hills. Among the crowd is wife Barbara Bach, Eagles guitarist Joe Walsh and Toto guitarist Steve Lukather. Following a countdown, all declare Starr's iconic mantra.

The compilation of well-wishers also includes birthday greetings from NASA via its official Twitter account and from the Curiosity Mars Rover’s Facebook page.

As the video draws to a close, we are even treated to an awkward outtake which shows filming interrupted by an ill-timed call on Starr's mobile. As his friends and family chuckle, Starrs replies "I'll call you back, I'm a little busy!". See, we told you it was wholesome.

Starr first put out the call for fans to send their messages of "peace and love" on June 28 with a video titled "Ringo Starr's Birthday Wish for July 7, 2021". Usually, this tradition is accompanied by in-person gatherings, which unfortunately could not happen this year due to the pandemic.

Sharing the video onto his social media, Starr writes: "Thanks for all the Peace & Love all around the world and in outer space in 2021". Watch it below:

