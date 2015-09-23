Ringo Starr: the best photographer in The Beatles

Ringo Starr recently went to the National Portrait Gallery in London to attend the official launch of Photograph, a book of pictures covering his childhood, his time in The Beatles, and his career beyond the band. We spoke to him.

“I have a great plan that Paul should look into his photos,” says Ringo. “Because I’ve got plenty more. Olivia should look at George’s photos, and Yoko should did out John’s photos, and we could put another book together.“

Photograph, which includes a 15,000 word essay written by Ringo, is published this week by Genesis Publications.