Rikard Sjöblom's Gungfly to release 5-disc box set in March

Rikard Sjöblom’s Gungfly are to release a five-disc box set titled Rumbling Box 2006-2016 in early 2018.

The limited edition package will celebrate a decade of the former Beardfish man’s material and will include 2006’s Cyklonmannen, 2009’s Please Be Quiet, 2011’s Lamentations, 2016’s The Unbendable Sleep, along with the unreleased album Att För Barn Som Tror På Sagor Läsa Högt När Kvällen Kommer which was recorded in 2015.

The box set will launch on March 16 via InsideOut Music.

Sjöblom has also written extensive liner notes to accompany all the albums in the box set.

An excerpt reads: “I’m gonna try to remember how Rikard Sjöblom’s Gungfly came about. I’m gonna start off by discussing why I’ve chosen to change history and rename the four albums that were released as Rikard Sjöblom (me) or Gungfly (also me) and rather join the two names together.

“It’s an effort to make things easier. When I recorded Cyklonmannen in early 2003 I didn’t have a thought about a moniker because it was just me alone in a room doing that album so I did it under my own name.

“If we jump to 2016 and ask why on earth I decided to do an album as Rikard Sjöblom again after doing two Gungfly albums I can only say that I thought it was a wise choice because of Beardfish and Big Big Train, a band I had just joined – and still play with, unlike Beardfish – and the fact that people who knew these bands also knew my name, but they most likely didn’t know Gungfly.”

Sjöblom continues: “In the early-to-mid 2000’s I loved recording so much that I would very often lock myself in a rehearsal studio in an old gothic looking Sea Men’s Church that had been turned into a place called Musikhuset. I would stay through the night, go home, have breakfast and sometimes even start mixing straight away.

“In early December 2017 I returned my personal key to Musikhuset that I’d had since 2002. So, it feels quite fitting to be putting the final touches on this box set the same week that I returned the key to the very place where most of it was recorded and close the door on that chapter of my life.”

As for Att För Barn Som Tror På Sagor Läsa Högt När Kvällen Kommer, Sjöblom says: “It consists of 10 tracks – all of them with Swedish lyrics. It’s quite a pop oriented album that we spent a lot of time recording and we’re really proud of it, just like all the others of course.”

In May this year, Gungfly launched their album On Her Journey To The Sun, which featured the track He Held An Axe.

Pre-orders details for Rumbling Box 2006-2016 will be revealed in due course. Find the cover artwork below.

