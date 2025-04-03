“I’ve played this music to myself and often close friends for years now.” Bruce Springsteen is almost ready to share Tracks II: The Lost Albums, featuring seven records and 82 previously unreleased songs, 74 never-before-heard

By ( Classic Rock ) published

Bruce Springsteen: “I often read about myself in the 1990s as having some 'lost period'. Not really. I was working the whole time.”

Bruce Springsteen Tracks II
(Image credit: Columbia Records)

Bruce Springsteen has announced details of a remarkable box set featuring 82 previously unreleased songs.

Tracks II: The Lost Albums is a set of seven complete, unheard, Springsteen records made between 1983 and 2018, boasting 74 never-before-heard songs. It will be released on Columbia Records on June 27.

The Lost Albums were full records, some of them even to the point of being mixed and not released,” says Springsteen. “I’ve played this music to myself and often close friends for years now. I’m glad you’ll get a chance to finally hear them. I hope you enjoy them.”

“I often read about myself in the 1990s as having some ‘lost period,'” he adds in a promo video for the box set. “Not really. I was working the whole time.”

The collection includes the lo-fi LA Garage Sessions '83, which is described as “a crucial link between Nebraska and Born In The USA.” while the Streets Of Philadelphia Sessions feature experimental drum loop and synthesizer sounds>

“The ability to record at home whenever I wanted allowed me to go into a wide variety of different musical directions,” Springsteen explains.

The set is available in limited-edition nine-LP and seven-CD formats, including original packaging for each record, with a 100-page cloth-bound, hardcover book featuring rare archival photos, liner notes on each lost album from essayist Erik Flannigan, and a personal introduction on the project from Springsteen himself.

Bruce Springsteen - Tracks II: The Lost Albums Trailer - YouTube Bruce Springsteen - Tracks II: The Lost Albums Trailer - YouTube
Watch On

The complete track listing for Tracks II: The Lost Albums is:

LA Garage Sessions ’83

1. Follow That Dream
2. Don’t Back Down On Our Love
3. Little Girl Like You
4. Johnny Bye Bye
5. Sugarland
6. Seven Tears
7. Fugitive’s Dream
8. Black Mountain Ballad
9. Jim Deer
10. County Fair
11. My Hometown
12. One Love
13. Don’t Back Down
14. Richfield Whistle
15. The Klansman
16. Unsatisfied Heart
17. Shut Out The Light
18. Fugitive’s Dream (Ballad)

Streets of Philadelphia Sessions

1. Blind Spot
2. Maybe I Don’t Know You
3. Something In The Well
4. Waiting On The End Of The World
5. The Little Things
6. We Fell Down
7. One Beautiful Morning
8. Between Heaven and Earth
9. Secret Garden
10. The Farewell Party

Faithless

1. The Desert (Instrumental)
2. Where You Goin’, Where You From
3. Faithless
4. All God’s Children
5. A Prayer By The River (Instrumental)
6. God Sent You
7. Goin’ To California
8. The Western Sea (Instrumental)
9. My Master’s Hand
10. Let Me Ride
11. My Master’s Hand (Theme)

Somewhere North of Nashville

1. Repo Man
2. Tiger Rose
3. Poor Side of Town
4. Delivery Man
5. Under A Big Sky
6. Detail Man
7. Silver Mountain
8. Janey Don’t You Lose Heart
9. You’re Gonna Miss Me When I’m Gone
10. Stand On It
11. Blue Highway
12. Somewhere North of Nashville

Inyo

1. Inyo
2. Indian Town
3. Adelita
4. The Aztec Dance
5. The Lost Charro
6. Our Lady of Monroe
7. El Jardinero (Upon the Death of Ramona)
8. One False Move
9. Ciudad Juarez
10. When I Build My Beautiful House

Twilight Hours

1. Sunday Love
2. Late in the Evening
3. Two of Us
4. Lonely Town
5. September Kisses
6. Twilight Hours
7. I’ll Stand By You
8. High Sierra
9. Sunliner
10. Another You
11. Dinner at Eight
12. Follow The Sun

Perfect World

1. I’m Not Sleeping
2. Idiot’s Delight
3. Another Thin Line
5. The Great Depression
6. Blind Man
7. Rain In The River
8. If I Could Only Be Your Lover
10. Cutting Knife
11. You Lifted Me Up
12. Perfect World

Tracks II: The Lost Albums is now available for pre-order.

Paul Brannigan
Paul Brannigan
Contributing Editor, Louder

A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has written for Rolling Stone, Mojo and Q, hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Born in the North of Ireland, Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.

More about louder
Black Sabbath at the California Jam, April 6, 1974

"Our manager gave us each $1000 and put us on the plane, economy class. We later found out we had received $250,000 for the show: he kept it all." The true story behind Black Sabbath's biggest show ever
Bob Mould headshot

"Quitting alcohol cost me friends, but quitting nicotine was much harder": Bob Mould on addiction, reconnecting with his audience and social media confusion
Black Sabbath at the California Jam, April 6, 1974

"Our manager gave us each $1000 and put us on the plane, economy class. We later found out we had received $250,000 for the show: he kept it all." The true story behind Black Sabbath's biggest show ever
See more latest
Most Popular
A press shot of Bruce Soord, sat down in a striped top
Bruce Soord details 10th anniversary edition of debut solo album
Kirk Hammett onstage with Metallica in 2019
This is the Metallica song that makes Kirk Hammett cry – and it’s really not the one you’d expect
John Lydon onstage
"Lots of my records melted in the blaze": John Lydon lost part of his vinyl collection after his kitchen was accidentally set on fire - right after his insurance was cancelled
Papa V Perpetua of Ghost in 2025
Tobias Forge says most Ghost songs aren’t about the Devil: “They’ve always been about mankind’s relationship with the concept of life and death”
Sex Pistols, John Lydon
"I am the Pistols, and they’re not.” John Lydon is getting ever more salty about the success and acclaim currently being enjoyed by his revitalised former Sex Pistols bandmates
The Hives
The Hives announce new Josh Homme/Mike D-assisted album The Hives Forever Forever The Hives, and share punchy new single Enough Is Enough, plus UK and European tour dates
Bret Hart in 2024
This WWE icon once invited a fake Sammy Hagar backstage and watched him snort so much cocaine his nose bled
Slade sitting on a fence in London&#039;s Regents Park
A new trailer for "the Citizen Kane of British pop movies" has been released
Machine Head in 2000
Machine Head toured America six days after 9/11: “Everybody in the front row was like, ‘Why am I here? Tell me it’s gonna be OK’”
Tobias Sammet
"I'm not a dictator. I'm a good king": Tobias Sammet on the democracy of Avantasia, the late Tony Clarkin, and whispering Bruce Dickinson