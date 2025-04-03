“I’ve played this music to myself and often close friends for years now.” Bruce Springsteen is almost ready to share Tracks II: The Lost Albums, featuring seven records and 82 previously unreleased songs, 74 never-before-heard

Bruce Springsteen has announced details of a remarkable box set featuring 82 previously unreleased songs.

Tracks II: The Lost Albums is a set of seven complete, unheard, Springsteen records made between 1983 and 2018, boasting 74 never-before-heard songs. It will be released on Columbia Records on June 27.



“The Lost Albums were full records, some of them even to the point of being mixed and not released,” says Springsteen. “I’ve played this music to myself and often close friends for years now. I’m glad you’ll get a chance to finally hear them. I hope you enjoy them.”

“I often read about myself in the 1990s as having some ‘lost period,'” he adds in a promo video for the box set. “Not really. I was working the whole time.”

The collection includes the lo-fi LA Garage Sessions '83, which is described as “a crucial link between Nebraska and Born In The USA . ” while the Streets Of Philadelphia Sessions feature experimental drum loop and synthesizer sounds>



“The ability to record at home whenever I wanted allowed me to go into a wide variety of different musical directions,” Springsteen explains.



The set is available in limited-edition nine-LP and seven-CD formats, including original packaging for each record, with a 100-page cloth-bound, hardcover book featuring rare archival photos, liner notes on each lost album from essayist Erik Flannigan, and a personal introduction on the project from Springsteen himself.

The complete track listing for Tracks II: The Lost Albums is:

LA Garage Sessions ’83



1. Follow That Dream

2. Don’t Back Down On Our Love

3. Little Girl Like You

4. Johnny Bye Bye

5. Sugarland

6. Seven Tears

7. Fugitive’s Dream

8. Black Mountain Ballad

9. Jim Deer

10. County Fair

11. My Hometown

12. One Love

13. Don’t Back Down

14. Richfield Whistle

15. The Klansman

16. Unsatisfied Heart

17. Shut Out The Light

18. Fugitive’s Dream (Ballad)



Streets of Philadelphia Sessions

1. Blind Spot

2. Maybe I Don’t Know You

3. Something In The Well

4. Waiting On The End Of The World

5. The Little Things

6. We Fell Down

7. One Beautiful Morning

8. Between Heaven and Earth

9. Secret Garden

10. The Farewell Party



Faithless



1. The Desert (Instrumental)

2. Where You Goin’, Where You From

3. Faithless

4. All God’s Children

5. A Prayer By The River (Instrumental)

6. God Sent You

7. Goin’ To California

8. The Western Sea (Instrumental)

9. My Master’s Hand

10. Let Me Ride

11. My Master’s Hand (Theme)



Somewhere North of Nashville



1. Repo Man

2. Tiger Rose

3. Poor Side of Town

4. Delivery Man

5. Under A Big Sky

6. Detail Man

7. Silver Mountain

8. Janey Don’t You Lose Heart

9. You’re Gonna Miss Me When I’m Gone

10. Stand On It

11. Blue Highway

12. Somewhere North of Nashville



Inyo



1. Inyo

2. Indian Town

3. Adelita

4. The Aztec Dance

5. The Lost Charro

6. Our Lady of Monroe

7. El Jardinero (Upon the Death of Ramona)

8. One False Move

9. Ciudad Juarez

10. When I Build My Beautiful House



Twilight Hours



1. Sunday Love

2. Late in the Evening

3. Two of Us

4. Lonely Town

5. September Kisses

6. Twilight Hours

7. I’ll Stand By You

8. High Sierra

9. Sunliner

10. Another You

11. Dinner at Eight

12. Follow The Sun



Perfect World



1. I’m Not Sleeping

2. Idiot’s Delight

3. Another Thin Line

5. The Great Depression

6. Blind Man

7. Rain In The River

8. If I Could Only Be Your Lover

10. Cutting Knife

11. You Lifted Me Up

12. Perfect World



Tracks II: The Lost Albums is now available for pre-order.