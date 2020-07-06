Rikard Sjöblom's Gungfly share video for “upbeat prog-rocker” Happy Somewhere In Between

Rikard Sjöblom's Gungfly have released a video for their new single Happy Somewhere In Between.

It’s the first track taken from the band’s upcoming studio album Alone Together – out on September 4 through InsideOut Music.

Big Big Train multi-instrumentalist and former Beardfish vocalist Sjöblom says: “I wanted to write an upbeat prog-rocker about a subject I was reading about, and got intrigued by: the dynamics in a relationship – how one person can be needy and the other one avoidant.

“These personality traits sometimes attract each other but then things get problematic when one needs a lot of attention and the other one tends to feel trapped by it.

“It’s also about mixing things up in general and pretty much a fun song about serious stuff.”

Alone Together will be released as a limited edition CD digital which will contain two bonus tracks, gatefold 2LP/CD and on digital and streaming platforms, with Sjöblom joined on the album by drummer Petter Diamant and his brother Rasmus Diamant on bass.

Speaking previously about the album, Sjöblom said: “I started writing these songs about a year ago but then it took some time to get started with the production because I had two tours lined up, one with Big Big Train in November and then opening solo for The Flower Kings on their European tour in December.

“After that my focus shifted back to Gungfly and it felt really nice so it all came together pretty fast!"

Rikard Sjöblom's Gungfly: Alone Together

Rikard Sjöblom's Gungfly are back with their new studio album Alone Together. The follow-up to 2018's Friendship will launch in September and it'll feature the lead single Happy Somewhere In Between.View Deal

Rikard Sjöblom's Gungfly: Alone Together

1. Traveler

2. Happy Somewhere In Between

3. Clean As A Whistle

4. Alone Together

5. From Afar

6. On The Shoulders Of Giants

7. Grove Thoughts (Bonus Track)

8. Shoulder Variations (Bonus Track)