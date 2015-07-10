Wakeman helps Vivaldi go metal

Rick Wakeman is among 70 musicians involved in turning Vivaldi music into heavy metal.

The Vivaldi Metal Project, which was launched in 2013 by composer and producer Mistheria and his co-producer, bassist Alberto Rigoni.

Recording of The Four Seasons, originally composed for violins in the 1720s, is underway after a full year spent on arrangements. It’s set for release next March.

Wakeman says: “This is an amazing project, with some amazing music, led by an amazing band. It’s avery special project and I give it my utmost support.”

Among the other artists taking part are Chris Caffery, Rob Rock, Fabio Lione, Mark Boals, Vitalij Kuprij, and Dani Loeble. A crowdfunding campaign has been set up via PledgeMusic, with a range of exclusives on offer alongside the album itself.

Wakeman will present his first-ever WakemanFest in November.