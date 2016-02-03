Reunited Guns N' Roses confirm Mexico City show

Guns N’ Roses have announced a Mexico City show to add to the four previously confirmed reunion gigs.

Slash, Axl Rose and Duff McKagan will now play at Foro Col in the Mexican capital on April 19, between their scheduled appearances at Coachella on April 16 and 23. They’re also lined up to play the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on April 8 and 9.

The band – who confirmed the reunion of Slash and Rose last month – are thought to be planning a wider tour.

It’s thought that guitarist Richard Fortus and keyboard player Dizzy Reed will be part of the shows, as the pair left their roles in the Dead Daisies last week to take part in “a momentous project.”

GUNS N’ ROSES CONFIRMED 2016 REUNION SHOWS SO FAR

Apr 08: Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena, NV

Apr 09: Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena, NV

Apr 16: Indio Coachella Music Festival, CA

Apr 19: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Apr 23: Indio Coachella Music Festival, CA