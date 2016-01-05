GnR reunion confirmed

The much-rumoured Guns N’Roses reunion will take place at this year’s Coachella festival, it’s been confirmed.

Frontman Axl Rose, guitarist Slash and bassist Duff McKagan will perform in Indio, California, on April 16 and 23.

The rest of the lineup has not been revealed, while Billboard reports that a US tour is under negotiation.

Speculation increased last year when Slash said he’d settled his long-standing differences with Rose, adding: “It’s very cool at this point.” He’d previously said a reunion “might be fun at some point.”

The band website was last month updated to include the band’s classic-era logo. Cinemas showing Star Wars: The Force Awakens have been screening a trailer alongside the movie, featuring crowd scenes while GnR music plays over the top.

The vocalist and guitarist last played together in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in 1993.

Coachella tickets go on sale at 11am on January 6 (Wednesday).