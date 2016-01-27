Fortus and Reed leave Dead Daisies

Richard Fortus and Dizzy Reed have left their roles in the Dead Daisies – strongly suggesting they will be part of the reunited Guns N’ Roses lineup.

Guitarist Fortus and keyboard player Reed have stepped down to be part of “a momentous project in 2016,” the Dead Daisies have confirmed.

Former Whitesnake and Dio guitarist Doug Aldrich has joined the Dead Daisies as they get to work on a new album with producer Marti Fredericksen in Nashville for SPV Records.

Aldrich joins bassist Marco Mendoza, guitarist David Lowy, singer John Corabi and drummer Brian Tichy in the supergroup.

Aldrich says: “I’m very, very happy to join my friends Marco, Brian, John and David in the next chapter of the Dead Daisies. I love the band and I’m looking forward to getting busy on the new record.

“This band is bringing back a raw, back to the bones sound that a lot of groups go for but the Dead Daisies are looking to nail. At this point in time, we are looking to have a kick-ass rock’n’roll album in the can by spring 2016.”

Fortus adds: “When we started speaking about finding someone to replace me, the first suggestion I had was Doug Aldrich. It doesn’t get any better than Doug in my book. I am so happy that he is able and willing to step in and take over.

“I think that it will elevate the band to the next level. Thanks to everyone that has supported the Daisies over the last couple of years. Stay tuned to see what they come up with next. I’m sure you won’t be disappointed.”

Lowy says that, while they will miss Reed and Fortus, the band are excited about the future.

He adds: “It’s been a privilege and a pleasure to write, record and perform with such talented world-class musicians and all-around great guys. I’ve personally learned so much from both of them.

“We’re very excited to announce Doug Aldrich will be joining The Dead Daisies in the lead guitar role. Doug was Richard’s first pick to replace him. He’s a highly accomplished musician, performer and songwriter and we’re really looking forward to Doug joining us as the Dead Daisies adventure rolls on.”

Slash and Axl Rose will reunite for the first time since 1993 when they perform two Las Vegas shows and at Coachella this year.

The Dead Daisies released their second album Revolucion last year.

The Guns N’ Roses Reunion: Triumphant Return or Disaster In Waiting?