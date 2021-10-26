Regal Worm release new video for Bonzai Master

Regal Worm, the musical project of Cobalt Chapel and I Monster's Jarrod Gosling have released a new video for Bonzai Master, which you can watch below.

Bonzai Master is taken from Regal Worm's third album, The Hideous Goblink, which was released through Quatermass in October

The Hideous Goblink is, according to Gosling, "An album painstakingly created by one solitary man ensconced in his darkened, tiny sky parlour of awe, wonder, and heaps of dusty old gear.

"Regal Worm’s mission is putting a ‘ggressive’ back into progressive. Getting grubby with the ghosts of the old gods. The Hideous Goblink reveals a distinct sense of urgency, expressing abstract musings on the shadow cast by our colonial history, nationalism, terrifying overlords, and what the future might hold for the ever shrinking third tone from the sun."

Gosling sings and plays all instruments, with the help of his Cobalt Chapel cohort Cecilia Fage on vocals, plus Michael Ward on tenor saxophone, Graham Mann (from Matt Berry & The Maypoles) on trombone and Lucy Board (from Pale Blue Eyes) on trumpet.

The Hideous Goblink will be available on 180gm yellow vinyl, CD and digital formats. You can view the artwork and tracklisting below.

Get The Hideous Goblink.

(Image credit: Jarrod Gosling)

Regal Worm: The Hideous Goblink

1. Action By HAVOC

2. The Inner Vacuum

3. Bonzai Master

4. Pollinators

5. Underground Comix

6. The Satan