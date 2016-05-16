Real Friends in acoustic Colder Quicker video

Real Friends have performed an acoustic version of their track Colder Quicker.

The song is lifted from their upcoming album The Home Inside My Head, due out on May 27, and they performed the acoustic version during a session for Hot Topic.

They also issued a video for their track Scared To Be Alone last month.

Bassist Kyle Fasel said: “Scared To Be Alone was a song that stood out to us very early on. I remember when we wrote it, the song just hit me. It didn’t sound like any of our other songs, yet it still sounded right for us.

“We tried a different approach in the beginning of the song with a darker sound. And then in the chorus we totally dug into our Jimmy Eat World influence.”

The US outfit are currently on the road in support of the album, which is available for pre-order.

Real Friends The Home Inside My Head tracklist

Stay In One Place Empty Picture Frames Keep Lying To Me Scared To Be Alone Mokena Mess Isolated Everything Well, I’m Sorry Basement Stairs Door Without A Key Eastwick Colder Quicker

May 28: Leeds Slam Dunk Festival, UK

May 29: Birmingham Slam Dunk Festival, UK

May 30: Hatfield Slam Dunk Festival, UK

Jun 24: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavilion, TX

Jun 25: San Antonio AT&T Center, TX

Jun 26: Houston NRG park-Main Street Lot, TX

Jun 27: New Orleans Mardi Gras World, LA

Jun 29: Nashville The Fairgrounds Nashville, TN

Jun 30: Atlanta Lakewood Amphitheatre, GA

Jul 01: St Petersburg Vinoy Park, FL

Jul 02: Orlando Tinker Field, FL

Jul 03: West palm Beach Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre, FL

Jul 05: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

Jul 06: Virginia Beach Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre, VA

Jul 07: Syracuse Lakeview Amphitheatre, NY

Jul 08: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Jul 09: Wantagh Nikon At Jones Beach Amphitheatre, NY

Jul 10: Hartford Xfinity Theatre, CT

Jul 11: Scranton The Pavilion At Montage Mountain, PA

Jul 13: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Jul 14: Darien lake Performing Arts Center, NY

Jul 15: Burgettstown First Niagara Pavilion, PA

Jul 16: Columbia Merriweather Post Pavilion, MD

Jul 17: Holdel PNC banks Arts Center, NJ

Jul 19: Noblesville Klipsch Music Center, IN

Jul 20: Cuyahoga Falls Blossom Music Center, OH

Jul 21: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Jul 22: Auburn Hills The Palace, MI

Jul 23: Tinley Park Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL

Jul 24: Shakopee Canterbury Park. MN

Jul 26: Milwaukee Marcus Amphitheatre, WI

Jul 27: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Jul 28: Bonner Springs Providence Medical Center Amphitheatre, KS

Jul 30: Salt lake City Utah State Fairpark, UT

Jul 31: Denver Pepsi Center Arena Lot, CO

Aug 01: Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta Park, NM

Aug 02: Scottsdale Salt River Fields, AZ

Aug 05: San Diego Qualcomm Stadium, CA

Aug 06: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Aug 07: Pomona Fairplex, CA

Aug 09: las Vegas Hard Rock Hotel And Casino, NV

Aug 11: Nampa Ford Amphitheatre, ID

Aug 12: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA

Aug 13: Portland Expo Center, OR