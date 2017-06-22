Trending

Radiohead release Man Of War music video

By News  

Radiohead have released a video for Man Of War, one of three previously unreleased tracks on the 20th anniversary edition of the classic OK Computer

Man Of War

Radiohead have released a video for Man Of War. The track comes from OKNOTOK, the 20th anniversary edition of the groundbreaking 1997 album OK Computer. The new edition of the album also includes two other previously unreleased songs, I Promise and Lift.

The band originally attempted to record Man Of War several times, frontman Thom Yorke telling MTV’s 120 Minutes, “We ditched it because we were so messed up and we went in, tried to do the track, but we just couldn’t do it. It was actually a really difficult period of time. We had a five-week break and all the shit was coming to the surface. It was all a bit weird – I mean we went in and tried to do this old track that we had and it just wasn’t happening at all.”

OKNOTOK is out tomorrow, and is available from Amazon UK and Amazon US. A boxed edition is available from Radiohead’s website. The band play Glastonbury Festival this weekend.

Radiohead OKNOTOK tracklist

  1. Airbag
  2. Paranoid Android
  3. Subterranean Homesick Alien
  4. Exit Music (For A Film)
  5. Let Down
  6. Karma Police
  7. Fitter Happier
  8. Electioneering
  9. Climbing Up The Walls
  10. No Surprises
  11. Lucky
  12. The Tourist
  13. I Promise
  14. Man Of War
  15. Lift
  16. Lull
  17. Meeting In The Aisle
  18. Melatonin
  19. A Reminder
  20. Polyethylene (Parts 1 & 2)
  21. Pearly
  22. Palo Alto
  23. How I Made My Millions

