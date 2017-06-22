Radiohead release Man Of War music video

Radiohead have released a video for Man Of War. The track comes from OKNOTOK, the 20th anniversary edition of the groundbreaking 1997 album OK Computer. The new edition of the album also includes two other previously unreleased songs, I Promise and Lift.

The band originally attempted to record Man Of War several times, frontman Thom Yorke telling MTV’s 120 Minutes, “We ditched it because we were so messed up and we went in, tried to do the track, but we just couldn’t do it. It was actually a really difficult period of time. We had a five-week break and all the shit was coming to the surface. It was all a bit weird – I mean we went in and tried to do this old track that we had and it just wasn’t happening at all.”

OKNOTOK is out tomorrow, and is available from Amazon UK and Amazon US. A boxed edition is available from Radiohead’s website. The band play Glastonbury Festival this weekend.

Radiohead OKNOTOK tracklist

Airbag Paranoid Android Subterranean Homesick Alien Exit Music (For A Film) Let Down Karma Police Fitter Happier Electioneering Climbing Up The Walls No Surprises Lucky The Tourist I Promise Man Of War Lift Lull Meeting In The Aisle Melatonin A Reminder Polyethylene (Parts 1 & 2) Pearly Palo Alto How I Made My Millions

