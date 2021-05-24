Radar Festival postpones to 2022

New progressive music event Radar Festival has announced that it is postponing its 2021 edition to 2022 due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. However there is good news as the organisers have also announced that the festival will return as a three day event, in July 2022.

"Radar Festival 2021 is fast approaching and we have again had to take the decision to postpone the festival another year to 2022," say the organisers. "Previously when we were forced to postpone, we had done it with a full line up announcement. We have been working on this behind the scenes, but we are aware that people may start booking flights and paying for accommodation and we were unable to get that over the line this time. However, there will be news soon."

Radar Festival only launched in 2019, when the first year saw performances from the likes of Animals As Leaders, Agent Fresco, Monuments, VOLA, Uneven Structure and more. The event has been forced to conitnually postpone since the beginning of the pandemic



In a statement, the organisers go on to say: ""Sadly, we are still unable to guarantee that we can hold our event this year. This is due to a mixture of international flight uncertainty and the continued situation that UK festivals find themselves in - without event cancellation insurance in the UK. We had only just started our ambitious journey into the world of festivals and we just can’t afford to take the risk without insurance - it may scupper the future of the whole festival beyond this pandemic.



"Additionally, there is no guarantee at this moment that we can hold a full capacity event. We are big believers in the atmosphere of a packed room, so this is something we cannot compromise.



"Our trade body, the Association for Independent Festivals, has been working hard on our collective industry behalf and fighting our corner, but help from the government, although seemingly on the way, has not yet been forthcoming in time for us to plan safely.



"We also don’t want to hold a festival without our wonderful international visitors and acts being able to guarantee their attendance. In a world of Zooms, we recognise their usefulness in keeping us connected but we want to be able to stand next to you and watch the incredible shows that we’re putting together.



"RADAR 2.0 - July 2022 - Three days of progressive music!



"As detailed, we are postponing RADAR 2.0 to 2022. We will be adding an additional day, to become a three-day event and we can announce that our new dates are 29/30/31 July 2022. We are in the process of rebooking and expect to keep a lot of our existing lineup, although there will be some inevitable amendments. Once we know - we’ll let you know"

Radar Festival is held in Guildford, Surrey.