Radar Festival announces day splits

Radar Festival, the new UK progressive music festival headlined by Monuments and Animals As Leaders, has announced day splits for the two-day event.
The festival takes place at Guildford's Corner House venue (on the site of the old Guildford Casino), and concentrates on the younger more contemporary progressive and math rocks acts. Alongside the headliners many bands that have featured in the pages of Prog Magazine over recent years will be appearing, such as Sumer, Agent Fresco, VOLA, Uneven Structure, Shattered Skies, Toska, Valis Ablaze and more.
Tickets for the indoor event start at £34.99 for a day ticket, or £59.99 for both days. Tickets can be purchased here.
Friday, Stage 1
Monuments
Heart of a Coward
Secret Act
Uneven Structure
Loathe
Harbinger
Unprocessed
Stage 2
Toska
Sumer
Eschar
Mask of Judas
Shattered Skies
Visionist
The Deadlights
Saturday, Stage 1
Animals as Leaders
Intervals
Agent Fresco
Rolo Tomassi
Car Bomb
Vola
Sithu Aye
Arcaeon
Stage 2
Modern Day Babylon
No Consequence
Kadinja
Valis Ablaze
Kaguu
Cryptodira
Brink of Extinction
Gatvol