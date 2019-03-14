Radar Festival announces day splits

Radar Festival, the new UK progressive music festival headlined by Monuments and Animals As Leaders, has announced day splits for the two-day event.

The festival takes place at Guildford's Corner House venue (on the site of the old Guildford Casino), and concentrates on the younger more contemporary progressive and math rocks acts. Alongside the headliners many bands that have featured in the pages of Prog Magazine over recent years will be appearing, such as Sumer, Agent Fresco, VOLA, Uneven Structure, Shattered Skies, Toska, Valis Ablaze and more.

Tickets for the indoor event start at £34.99 for a day ticket, or £59.99 for both days. Tickets can be purchased here.

Friday, Stage 1

Monuments

Heart of a Coward

Secret Act

Uneven Structure

Loathe

Harbinger

Unprocessed

Stage 2

Toska

Sumer

Eschar

Mask of Judas

Shattered Skies

Visionist

The Deadlights

Saturday, Stage 1

Animals as Leaders

Intervals

Agent Fresco

Rolo Tomassi

Car Bomb

Vola

Sithu Aye

Arcaeon

Stage 2

Modern Day Babylon

No Consequence

Kadinja

Valis Ablaze

Kaguu

Cryptodira

Brink of Extinction

Gatvol