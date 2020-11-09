Intervals stream new single String Theory

Canadian prog instrumentalists Intervals have streamed their brand new single String Theory. The new single is taken from the band's upcoming album Circadian which will be released through Protest The Hero’s label Sheet Happens on November 13. The single features Italian guitarist Marco Sfogli, who has worked with Dream Theater singer James LaBrie and Italian prog rockers PFM.

The eight-track album is their first studio release since 2017’s The Way Forward and is intended to be listened to as a singular piece, with obsessive attention paid to the flow of the record.November

"String Theory features one of my all time favourite guitarists Marco Sfogli and I'm hyped for you guys to hear his contribution on this tune," says Aaron Marshall.

Intervals are to release their fourth album, Circadian, on November 13 via Protest The Hero’s label Sheet Happens. The eight-track album is their first studio release since 2017’s The Way Forward and is intended to be listened to as a singular piece, with obsessive attention paid to the flow of the record.

Lead single 5-HTP finds the band’s creative force, Aaron Marshall, exploring new sonic territory behind a massive wall of guitars, cannon-esque percussion, and a meticulous composition sure to excite the band’s longtime following while welcoming new fans into the fold.

Circadian was co-produced by Marshall and fellow Torontonian, Sam Guaiana (Silverstein, Obey The Brave, Like Pacific) - marking the first time the esteemed producer had ever worked on an instrumental record. It was also the first time that most of the work on an Intervals record was done locally in Toronto. As a result, Marshall had the opportunity to be more involved in the production and mixing process than ever before.

Intervals are confirmed to play at the UK’s Radar Fest in 2021.

Pre-order Circadian.