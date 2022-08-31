Queensryche's classic sound is all over their dramatic new video for seven-minute Behind The Walls

US prog metallers Queensryche have released a dramatic video for their brand new single Behind The Walls, which you can watch below.

The new single, which has strong echoes of the band's classic prog metal sound of the late 80 ad ear 90s, is taken from the band's upcoming new studio album, their sixteenth, Digital Noise Alliance, which will be released through Century Media on October 7.

“It is a story about those in crisis dealing with various forms of abuse," the band state about the coneptual video. "The protagonist is faced with the dichotomy of reconciling a lifetime of devout faith, while suffering immense abuse with no intervention."

Digital Noise Alliance has once again been produced by Zeuss (Rob Zombie, Hatebreed). The album will be released in a variety of CD and vinyl formats and as a digital album.

Pre-order Digital Noise Alliance.