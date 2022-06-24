Queensryche share video for brand new single In Extremis

By ( ) published

US prog metallers Queensryche will release new album Digital Noise Alliance in October

Queensryche
(Image credit: Silly Robot Studios)

US prog metallers  Queensryche have released a video for their brand new single In Extremis, which you can watch below.

It's the first new music to be released from the band's upcoming new studio album, their sixteenth, Digital Noise Alliance, which will be released through Century Media on October 7.

“This song is about being on your deathbed surrounded by your loved ones," the band state. "Clinging to the last sense available, letting them know you will still be hearing them after correspondence or perceived consciousness is visible. Other conceptual metaphors flash in and out, taking note of a world that will not bend to accommodate such suffering, a universe of mockery, and a universe void of such abilities."

Digital Noise Alliance has once again been produced by Zeuss (Rob Zombie, Hatebreed). You can see the new album artwork below.

Queensryche will support Judas Priest on their upcoming 50 Heavy Metal Years US tour.

Queensrcyhe

(Image credit: Century Media)
Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock, as well as sleevenotes for many major record labels. He lives in North London and happily indulges a passion for AC/DC, Chelsea Football Club and Sydney Roosters.