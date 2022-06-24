Queensryche share video for brand new single In Extremis

US prog metallers Queensryche have released a video for their brand new single In Extremis, which you can watch below.

It's the first new music to be released from the band's upcoming new studio album, their sixteenth, Digital Noise Alliance, which will be released through Century Media on October 7.

“This song is about being on your deathbed surrounded by your loved ones," the band state. "Clinging to the last sense available, letting them know you will still be hearing them after correspondence or perceived consciousness is visible. Other conceptual metaphors flash in and out, taking note of a world that will not bend to accommodate such suffering, a universe of mockery, and a universe void of such abilities."

Digital Noise Alliance has once again been produced by Zeuss (Rob Zombie, Hatebreed). You can see the new album artwork below.

Queensryche will support Judas Priest on their upcoming 50 Heavy Metal Years US tour.