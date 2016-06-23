Queensryche announce US autumn tour

Queensryche have announced a winter US tour with Armored Saint and Midnight Eternal.

The band have planned the tour in support of their latest album, Condition Human.

Vocalist Todd La Torre says: “We are pleased to announce that we will be hitting the road this November with the one and only Armored Saint and Midnight Eternal. We’re looking forward to seeing all of you for this great billing of musical diversity and high energy performances.

Lead guitarist Michael Wilton adds: “We encourage our fans to come out for this one and prepare yourselves for some high-energy rock shows.”

The band will also tour across Europe in August. The newly announced dates can be found in bold below.

Aug 19: Dinkelsbuhle Summer Breeze, Germany

Aug 21: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland

Aug 22: Saarbrucken The Garage, Germany

Aug 23: Aschaffenburg Colosaal, Germany

Aug 24: Dusseldorf Zakk, Germany

Aug 26: Bilston Robin 2, UK

Aug 27: Sheffield Corporation, UK

Aug 28: London Islington Academy, UK

Aug 29: Zoetermeer Boerderij, Netherlands

Aug 30: Hamburg Markthalle, Germany

Sep 01: Stockholm Fryshuset Klubben, Sweden

Sep 02: Aarhus Train, Denmark

Sep 03: Leeuwarden City Rock Festival, Netherlands

Sep 05: Oslo Wacken Full Metal Cruise, Norway

Sep 07: Copenhagen Amager Bio, Denmark

Nov 15: Seattle Showbox, WA

Nov 16: Sacramento Ace of Spades, CA

Nov 18: San Diego House of Blues, CA

Nov 22: San Antonio Alamo City Music Hall, TX

Nov 23: Houston Scout Bar, TX

Nov 25: Tyler Clicks, TX

Nov 26: Dallas Trees, TX

Nov 29: Jacksonville Mavericks at The Landing, FL

Nov 30: Ft. Lauderdale Culture Room, FL

Dec 01: Tampa The Cuban Club, FL

Dec 02: Charleston The Music Farm, SC

Dec 03: Baltimore Baltimore Soundstage, MD

Dec 04: Lancaster Chameleon Club, PA

Dec 06: New York Irving Plaza, NY

Dec 07: Pittsburgh Rex Theatre, PA

Dec 08: Chesterfield Diesel Lounge, MI

Dec 10: Sioux City Anthem at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, IA

Dec 11: Peoria Limelight, IL

Dec 13: Omaha The Waiting Room, NE

Dec 14: Overland Park Kanza Hall, KS

Dec 15: Colorado Springs The Black Sheep, CO

