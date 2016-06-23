Tool's Maynard James Keenan in biography video teaser

Maynard James Keenan has shared a video teaser for his upcoming biography A Perfect Union Of Contrary Things, due out on November 8.

The Puscifer and Tool mainman wrote the book with with his friend of more than 30 years, Sarah Jensen. It traces Keenan’s journey from his childhood to his years in the army – from his time in art school to his stint working in a pet shop in Boston. It also lends insight into his music career and passion for making wine.

The book features a foreword from artist Alex Grey, a longtime friend of Keenan who designed Tool’s album artwork and stage art. It also includes photos of Keenan from childhood to the present.

Keenan says: “It’s our responsibility to exercise our creative muscle and also to understand how to put out the fires that our creative muscles start.

“The army taught me discipline and accountability. I would come to understand that these qualities are just as important as my pen and paper.

“Every choice, for better or for worse, leads to a balance between your head and your heart – between nature and nurture, between experience and intuition. Listen to what your inner voice tells you and trust your path.”

A Perfect Union Of Contrary Things can be pre-ordered via Puscifer’s official website and Amazon.

