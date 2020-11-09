Queens Of The Stone Age to broadcast previously unseen live show this Friday

Queens Of The Stone Age will broadcast a previously unseen live film this Friday. The acoustic performance was filmed at Tasmania's MONA (Museum of Old and New Art) in August 2018.

The film will be broadcast on the fifth anniversary of the 2015 terror attacks in Paris. The attacks saw 130 people lose their lives, including 89 at an Eagles Of Death Metal show at the Bataclan Theatre.

The MONA performance was originally a benefit show – raising more than $20,000 for Royal Hobart Hospital Children’s Ward – and the band hope that the broadcast will raise money for The Nick Alexander Memorial Trust and Life For Paris, both charities set up in the wake of the attacks.

"2020 is a really messed up year, and people in need need you more than ever," says Queens Of The Stone Age frontman Josh Homme. "Donate what you can, if you can."

The Nick Alexander Memorial Trust was founded in memory of Nick Alexander, who was killed in the Bataclan attack while working for Eagles of Death Metal, while Life For Paris supports the victims and families of those affected by the attacks.

"The Nick Alexander Memorial Trust is dedicated to connecting communities through music and this year more people than ever have needed the collective expressive experience that music brings," says Zoe Alexander from The Nick Alexander Memorial Trust.

She continues: "We're hugely grateful to Queens of the Stone Age for supporting our work by providing this incredible footage to raise funds for NAMT and Life for Paris and giving us all a much-needed sense of rock'n'roll connection as we navigate through these times."

Arthur Denouveaux, President of Life for Paris, says, "Due to the current lockdown, victims and their families won't be able to stand together in Paris during commemorations this year. This show premiering on Nov 13th means our community will be together sharing the same music at the same time. This is the best testimony to the importance of the arts in challenging times."

The show will be broadcast on the Queens Of The Stone Age YouTube channel on Friday November 13 at 9.00am Los Angeles / 5.00pm London / 6.00pm Paris.