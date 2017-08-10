Statue of Chris Cornell planned for Seattle

Chris Cornell’s widow Vicky has commissioned a statue of the late Soundgarden frontman which will be erected in his hometown of Seattle.

The Seattle Times report that Cornell has hired sculptor and artist Wayne Toth to create the memorial to be placed in a location in the city – and she is keen to hear where fans would like the statue to be placed.

Cornell says: “He has already given me a design and the children and I love it. He is Seattle’s son and we will be bringing him home and honouring him, I hope, with all of you, your love and support.”

Toth was behind the statue of Johnny Ramone that is by his grave at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

Last month, Cornell pledged $100,000 to the Chris Cornell Music Therapy Program which was set up by the Childhaven charity. It helps children develop after facing experiences including neglect, abuse and chemical dependency.

She adds: “Chris was always interested in protecting traumatised children who had suffered physical or psychological abuse. He always felt music was a way to heal even neurological and emotional conditions.

“His promise was to help the most vulnerable children. My vow now is to keep his promise, and what better way to honour Chris and his hometown than by creating a music program to help these babies heal.”

Chris Cornell died by suicide in May following a Soundgarden show in Detroit.

