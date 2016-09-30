Queen announce Complete BBC Sessions package

Queen On Air – The Complete BBC Sessions is to be released later this year.

The package features material recorded during Queen’s six sessions for the BBC between February 1973 and October 1977, including alternate versions of their debut single Keep Yourself Alive and unique takes of other tracks.

The collection has been restored by Queen engineer Kris Fredriksson and mastered by Grammy Award winner Adam Ayan. It’ll be issued on 2CD, 3LP and a 6CD deluxe edition on November 4 via Virgin EMI and Hollywood Records in North America.

Along with all the material from the standard 2CD version, the deluxe edition will include highlights of three live broadcasts recorded at the Golders Green Hippodrome in September 1973, in Brazil at Sao Paulo’s Morumbi stadium in 1981 and from their set in Mannheim, Germany, in June 1986 during the band’s Magic Tour.

It’ll also feature interviews and a booklet containing rare photographs and sleeve notes compiled by archivist Greg Brooks.

Queen On Air – The Complete BBC Sessions is available for pre-order.

Disc 1

My Fairy King Keep Yourself Alive Doing All Right Liar See What A Fool I’ve Been Keep Yourself Alive Liar Son and Daughter Ogre Battle Modern Times Rock’n’Roll Great King Rat Son and Daughter

Disc 2

Modern Times Rock’n’Roll Nevermore White Queen (As It Began) Now I’m Here Stone Cold Crazy Flick of the Wrist Tenement Funster We Will Rock You We Will Rock You (Fast) Spread Your Wings It’s Late My Melancholy Blues

Disc 3

Golders Green Hippodrome, London – September 13, 1973

Procession” (Intro Tape) Father to Son Son and Daughter Guitar Solo Son and Daughter” (Reprise) Ogre Battle Liar Jailhouse Rock

Estádio Do Morumbi, São Paulo, Brazil – March 20, 1981

Intro We Will Rock You (Fast) Let Me Entertain You I’m in Love with My Car Alright Alright Dragon Attack Now I’m Here Love of My Life

Maimmarktgelände, Mannheim, Germany – June 21, 1986

A Kind Of Magic Vocal Improvisation Under Pressure Is This the World We Created (You’re So Square) Baby I Don’t Care Hello Mary Lou (Goodbye Heart) Crazy Little Thing Called Love God Save the Queen

Disc 4: Interviews

Freddie Mercury With Kenny Everett (November 1976) Queen with Tom Browne (Christmas 1977) Roger Taylor with Richard Skinner (June 1979) Roger Taylor with Tommy Vance (December 1980) Roy Thomas Baker The Record Producers

Disc 5: Interviews

John Deacon, South American tour (March 1981) Brian May Rock On with John Tobler (June 1982) Brian May Saturday Live with Richard Skinner and Andy Foster (March 1984) Freddie Mercury Newsbeat (August 1984) Brian May Newsbeat (September 1984) Freddie Mercury Saturday Live (September 1984) Freddie Mercury with Simon Bates (April 1985) Brian May The Way It Is with David ‘Kid’ Jensen (July 1986)

Disc 6: Interviews

Roger Taylor My Top Ten with Andy Peebles (May 1986) Queen for an Hour with Mike Read (May 1989) Brian May Freddie and Too Much Love Will Kill You with Simon Bates (August 1982) Brian May Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert with Johnnie Walker (October 1992)

