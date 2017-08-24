Watch PVRIS in Anyone Else video

PVRIS have launched a video for their track Anyone Else, taken from upcoming album All We Know Of Heaven, All We Need Of Hell. Watch it above.
The follow-up to debut album White Noise arrives tomorrow (August 25) – and frontwoman Lynn Gunn says fans will meet an all-new attitude in the music.
She tells AltPress: “I can say that we’re different, we as people. We recorded White Noise probably three years ago, so with this record we have a lot more ideas.
“We have a lot more experiences to draw from, and just overall maturity as humans and writers. There’s also more pressure on this one – but it’s a good pressure, I think.”
She adds via Twitter that the song is so personal to her that “it almost seems like one of those phenomena that has no word to label it with, something that might be completely subjective and belong to myself, and only myself.
“Perhaps that’s what this song is about in the end. This feeling won’t ever belong to anyone else – and neither will I.”
PVRIS play the Reading and Leeds festivals this weekend before heading out on a US tour, with further European dates to follow – see them below.
- AC/DC Albums Ranked From Worst To Best – The Ultimate Guide
- US band Allah-Las in Dutch terror alert
- Watch Metallica write and record Atlas, Rise!
- Pearl Jam’s Jeff Ament: my life in 10 albums
Pvris All We Know Of Heaven, All We Need Of Hell tracklist
- Heaven
- Half
- Anyone Else
- What’s Wrong
- Walk Alone
- Same Soul
- Winter
- No Mercy
- Separate
- Nola 1
Pvris 2017 European tour dates
Aug 26: Reading Festival, UK
Aug 27: Leeds Festival, UK
Nov 02: Munich Backstage Halle, Germany
Nov 03: Zurich Dynamo, Switzerland
Nov 04: Milan Magazzini Generali, Italy
Nov 06: Vienna Flex, Austria
Nov 07: Prague Lucerna Music Bar, Czech Republic
Nov 08: Berlin Huxley’s, Germany
Nov 09: Hamburg Docks, Germany
Nov 11: Copenhagen Pumpehuset, Denmark
Nov 12: Stockholm Fryhuset, Sweden
Nov 13: Oslo Rockefeller, Norway
Nov 15: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany
Nov 16: Luxembourg Den Atelier, Luxembourg
Nov 17: Utrecht Tivoli Ronda, Netherlands
Nov 18: Paris Elysee Montmartre, France
Nov 19: Antwerp Trix, Belgium
Nov 22: Bristol O2 Academy, UK
Nov 23: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK
Nov 24: Dublin The Academy, Ireland
Nov 25: Belfast Mandela Hall, UK
Nov 27: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK
Nov 28: Manchester Apollo, UK
Nov 30: London O2 Brixton Academy, UK