Watch PVRIS in Anyone Else video

PVRIS have launched a video for their track Anyone Else, taken from upcoming album All We Know Of Heaven, All We Need Of Hell. Watch it above.

The follow-up to debut album White Noise arrives tomorrow (August 25) – and frontwoman Lynn Gunn says fans will meet an all-new attitude in the music.

She tells AltPress: “I can say that we’re different, we as people. We recorded White Noise probably three years ago, so with this record we have a lot more ideas.

“We have a lot more experiences to draw from, and just overall maturity as humans and writers. There’s also more pressure on this one – but it’s a good pressure, I think.”

She adds via Twitter that the song is so personal to her that “it almost seems like one of those phenomena that has no word to label it with, something that might be completely subjective and belong to myself, and only myself.

“Perhaps that’s what this song is about in the end. This feeling won’t ever belong to anyone else – and neither will I.”

PVRIS play the Reading and Leeds festivals this weekend before heading out on a US tour, with further European dates to follow – see them below.

Pvris All We Know Of Heaven, All We Need Of Hell tracklist

Heaven Half Anyone Else What’s Wrong Walk Alone Same Soul Winter No Mercy Separate Nola 1

Aug 26: Reading Festival, UK

Aug 27: Leeds Festival, UK

Nov 02: Munich Backstage Halle, Germany

Nov 03: Zurich Dynamo, Switzerland

Nov 04: Milan Magazzini Generali, Italy

Nov 06: Vienna Flex, Austria

Nov 07: Prague Lucerna Music Bar, Czech Republic

Nov 08: Berlin Huxley’s, Germany

Nov 09: Hamburg Docks, Germany

Nov 11: Copenhagen Pumpehuset, Denmark

Nov 12: Stockholm Fryhuset, Sweden

Nov 13: Oslo Rockefeller, Norway

Nov 15: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany

Nov 16: Luxembourg Den Atelier, Luxembourg

Nov 17: Utrecht Tivoli Ronda, Netherlands

Nov 18: Paris Elysee Montmartre, France

Nov 19: Antwerp Trix, Belgium

Nov 22: Bristol O2 Academy, UK

Nov 23: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK

Nov 24: Dublin The Academy, Ireland

Nov 25: Belfast Mandela Hall, UK

Nov 27: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK

Nov 28: Manchester Apollo, UK

Nov 30: London O2 Brixton Academy, UK

